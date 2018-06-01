Black Music Month: The Rise Of Future

Rapper Future is a staple in Hip Hop music, and the sound he created has completely taken over the music industry. Future began using his stage name while performing with popular Atlanta rap group The Dungeon Family. Future’s cousin keep him focused on his craft and by 2010, Future was ready to come into his own as an artist.
He released a series of mixtapes from 2010 to 2011 including 1000, Dirty Sprite and True Story. With songs like “Tony Montana” and “Racks,”
Future had found a sound that was worldwide. He signed his first record label with Epic Records in 2011, took the Auto-Tune sound, mixed it with trap music and fans of Hip Hop absolutely loved it!
Future was selected to the annual XXL Freshmen list in early 2012. He released his first album entitled “Pluto,” April 17th. With co-signs from Drake and T.I. the album was a hit and his song “Magic” hit Billboard Hot 100.
After, the hits just kept on coming….
2012 – “Same Damn Time“
2013 – “Bugatti“
2014 – “Move That Dope“
2015 – “F*ck Up Some Commas“
2016 – “I Got the Keys,” Jumpman
2017 – Mask Off
The Latest:
