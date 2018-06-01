CLOSE
News
Home > News

Meek Mill Just Got A Huge Blow To His Case

Judge Genece E. Brinkley is making the rapper's life a living hell.

175 reads
Leave a comment

Meek Mill has been at war with the criminal justice system for years, but there is also another war — with Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

On November 6, Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation after a  fight at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in March 2017. The rapper had been on probation since he was 21 years old after being convicted on gun and drug charges. In April 2018, he told NBC’s Lester Holt about the probation, saying, “It was always a thought in the back of my mind that 10 years of probation would bring me back to prison.” He was right and it has been Judge Brinkley who has been the thorn in Meek’s side.

See Also: Meek Mill’s Mother Breaks Down In Tears And Begs The District Attorney To Resolve His Case

The judge is a Black woman and has been criticized for her handling of the case. The rapper has publicly said she has a vendetta against him.

Brinkley has been accused of extorting Mi;; for personal favors—she reportedly wanted him to make a song in honor of her, and when the rapper refused, he received a harsher sentence. In April, when he was still in jail, his mother made a public plea to Brinkley, crying, “I don’t even understand how he’s been on probation for that many years. It’s like he murdered somebody… He has to beg to see his son. What kind of woman does that? Is she a mother? Does she have a mother?” Judge Brinkley has denied all allegations and hired a lawyer to defend herself.

Nonetheless, Meek asked for Brinkley to be removed from the case, and the request was denied. According to ABC News, Common Pleas Court Judge Leon Tucker asserts he does not have jurisdiction, saying, “We have a judge that wears the same robe that I wear, that has not recused herself and has not disqualified herself. I don’t have the jurisdiction to do that. It’s as simple as that.” Mill we need to go to the state Supreme Court to get her removed.

One of Mill’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said he will file a motion, telling ABC News today, “Judge Tucker thoughtfully considered our application to reassign this case. While he ultimately ruled that he did not believe he had the authority to do so, we respectfully disagree and will immediately ask the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to reassign the case.”

Meek’s lawyers are arguing for a new trial because of proven police corruption in his case. However, with Brinkley as the judge who ruled to keep Meek in prison while awaiting trail (the ruling was overturned), the lawyers believe she will never decide in their favor.

The Latest:

Philadelphia Police Arrest Of Two Black Men In Starbucks, Prompts Apology From Company's CEO

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

24 photos Launch gallery

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Continue reading Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn't leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint -- the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video -- then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

SEE ALSO:

One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man

Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success 

Meek Mill Just Got A Huge Blow To His Case was originally published on newsone.com

meek mill

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close