Summer is approaching and a lot of people will be making potato salad to bring to cookouts. Rickey Smiley spoke about how he loves mustard in his potato salad. Gary With Da Tea agreed and doesn’t like too much mayo. Juicy believes that potato salad should have both, but more so mustard.
Gary also talked about how people need to smash the potatoes because he hates chunks. Rickey doesn’t like when people put unnecessary items in potato salad like onions. How do you like your potato salad?
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: #WhitePeopleInvitedToTheCookout Generates Funny Tweets
RELATED: Oakland Has Another Message For BBQ Becky
RELATED: Stanford University Reacts To BBQ Becky Calling Cops On Black People
The Latest:
- The Ingredients That Should And Should NOT Go In Potato Salad [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- How A Baby Ended Up Hanging From A Paris Balcony
- Rickey Smiley Tells Who Should Be The Starting QB For Alabama [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Televangelist Jesse Duplantis Says He Needs $54 Million For A Private Jet Because “Demons” Fly Commercial
- “Roseanne” Cancelled After Star Sends Out Racist Tweet Calling Obama Advisor An “Ape”
- Why Is Ray J Being Labeled As Kim Kardashian’s Ex After All These Years Apart? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jeff Johnson Explains The Difference Between Patriotism & Nationalism [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Complains About Dealing With Chicks Who Thinks He’s Rich [EXCLUSIVE]
- Nas Was Nice Off The Drinks During Las Vegas Gig [VIDEO]
- The Weak Punishment The Officers Who Assaulted Sterling Brown Will Receive