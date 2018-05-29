The Ingredients That Should And Should NOT Go In Potato Salad [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 05.29.18
Summer is approaching and a lot of people will be making potato salad to bring to cookouts. Rickey Smiley spoke about how he loves mustard in his potato salad. Gary With Da Tea agreed and doesn’t like too much mayo. Juicy believes that potato salad should have both, but more so mustard.

Gary also talked about how people need to smash the potatoes because he hates chunks. Rickey doesn’t like when people put unnecessary items in potato salad like onions. How do you like your potato salad?

Tasty Summer Drinks & Snacks To Bring To The Cookout

