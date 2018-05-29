0 reads Leave a comment
The NBA is taking steps to support players mental health.
Throughout the 2017-2018 season, All Stars DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love spoke out about struggling to maintain their mental health on the NBA stage.
“No matter how indestructible we look like we are, we’re all human at the end of the day,” said DeRozan.
Rising star Kelly Oubre Jr. said he was also struggling “deep down inside” soon after DeRozan’s comments went viral.
According to Yahoo’s Shams Charania, former pro Keyon Dooling will lead the program.
Celebrities At 2018 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS]
Celebrities At 2018 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS]
The NBA Has Launched A Mental Health And Wellness Program For All Players
