Sports
Home > Sports

LeBron James Goes Off During A Historic Performance To Push The Eastern Conference Finals To A Game 7

70 reads
Leave a comment
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Six

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

LeBron goes off for 46 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists to help push the series to a game 7 back in Boston. Lebron delivered big play after big play to secure the win for the Cavs.

James, who has the highest scoring average in elimination games in NBA history, has won his past five Game 7s, including the first round this season against the Indiana Pacers.

 

When it's Friday night and she texts you "we really need to hang out tonight”

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on

 

The Latest:

LeBron James Goes Off During A Historic Performance To Push The Eastern Conference Finals To A Game 7 was originally published on globalgrind.com

lebron james

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading LeBron James Goes Off During A Historic Performance To Push The Eastern Conference Finals To A Game 7

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close