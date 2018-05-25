Apparently not everyone gets 50 Cent’s humor on social media. One of his latest comebacks has drawn the eye of the law.
Last week 50 shared a photo of Deputy Inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez after reports alleged he was receiving special treatment from the Love & Lust nightclub. As with all his other posts the G-Unit rapper used the #GetTheStrap hashtag.
It seems his signature caption sparked the attention of the boys in blue as strap is street code for a gun. The NYPD has confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation with Fifty. “There is a formal complaint on file for aggravated harassment and detectives are investigating” the NYPD said in a formal statement.
Curtis’ legal counsel have denied there was any threat. “Get The Strap” is a playful phrase used by Mr. Jackson to punctuate absurd and outrageous situations,” explained Amanda K. Ruisi.
Naturally 50 took the opportunity to poke some more fun at the police are focused on. “all this for my hash tag # I’m a big deal around here. LOL get the strap, POWER Season 5 July1 we lit”.
Via: Hip Hop DX
Photo: WENN.com
50 Cent Under Investigation For Threatening A Police Officer was originally published on hiphopwired.com