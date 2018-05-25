Trump Fixes His Face To Say Protesting NFL Players Should Be Deported [VIDEO]

President Donald Trump is back at it again offering opinions and ideas nobody in the free world asked for. The Orange Overlord of Chaos hopped into the NFL debate over the National Anthem, fixing his Cheetos-caked face to say that NFL players who protest should be deported.

TMZ Sports reports:

The President spoke with “FOX & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade — saying, “You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn’t be playing. You shouldn’t be there.”

He added. “Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”

There’s one part of the new policy Trump didn’t like — the option players have to stay in the locker room.

“I don’t think people should be staying in locker rooms. But still I think it’s good.”

Check out your little president being a living embarrassment in the face of democracy in the clip below.

