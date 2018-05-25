Sports
Trump Fixes His Face To Say Protesting NFL Players Should Be Deported [VIDEO]

President Trump's Twitter fingers have flexed on NFL players in times past.

President Donald J. Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

President Donald Trump is back at it again offering opinions and ideas nobody in the free world asked for. The Orange Overlord of Chaos hopped into the NFL debate over the National Anthem, fixing his Cheetos-caked face to say that NFL players who protest should be deported.

TMZ Sports reports:

The President spoke with “FOX & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade — saying, “You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn’t be playing. You shouldn’t be there.”

He added. “Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”

There’s one part of the new policy Trump didn’t like — the option players have to stay in the locker room.

“I don’t think people should be staying in locker rooms. But still I think it’s good.”

Check out your little president being a living embarrassment in the face of democracy in the clip below.

The Latest:

#TakeTheKnee: Powerful Images From NFL Player Protests [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2900184" align="alignleft" width="758"] Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty[/caption] On Sunday (September 24), dozens of NFL players had the courage to protest President Trump’s ignorant and racially tinged comments that anyone that follows in Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps and takes a knee, is a “son of bitch.” And #TakeTheKnee is exactly what they did on the sidelines not just around the country, but in London too. By doing so, they send #45 and his supporters the strong message that they will not just tap dance for fans and “shut up and play.” Take a look at the powerful images of this inspiring act of solidarity.

Photo: Getty

