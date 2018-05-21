The cops were called to a premier horse racing event to arrest an African American who was just doing his job but apparently made a White person feel nervous.
Photographer Arturo Holmes was covering the 2018 Preakness Stakes in Baltimore on Saturday. Even though Holmes had proper credential, he was racially profiled.
Here’s what photojournalist J.M. Giordano witnessed:
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
The Latest:
- Rickey Smiley Shares Crys Speaks’ Powerful Words And Expounds Her Message [EXCLUSIVE]
- Woman Calls Cops On Credentialed Black Photographer Who Was Just Doing His Job
- Chrissy Teigen Shares First Pic Of Her Baby Boy [PHOTO]
- Alabama Pastor Generates Controversy After Saying Whites Need To Stay Out Of Black Churches
- Top 7 Moments From The 2018 Billboard Music Awards [VIDEO]
The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time
The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time
1. White Woman Calls The Cops And The Internet Makes Her Famous1 of 88
2.2 of 88
3.3 of 88
4.4 of 88
5.5 of 88
6.6 of 88
7.7 of 88
8.8 of 88
9.9 of 88
10.10 of 88
11.11 of 88
12.12 of 88
13.13 of 88
14.14 of 88
15.15 of 88
16.16 of 88
17.17 of 88
18.18 of 88
19.19 of 88
20.20 of 88
21.21 of 88
22.22 of 88
23.23 of 88
24.24 of 88
25.25 of 88
26.26 of 88
27.27 of 88
28.28 of 88
29.29 of 88
30.30 of 88
31.31 of 88
32.32 of 88
33.33 of 88
34.34 of 88
35.35 of 88
36.36 of 88
37.37 of 88
38.38 of 88
39.39 of 88
40.40 of 88
41.41 of 88
42.42 of 88
43.43 of 88
44.44 of 88
45.45 of 88
46.46 of 88
47.47 of 88
48.48 of 88
49.49 of 88
50.50 of 88
51.51 of 88
52.52 of 88
53.53 of 88
54.54 of 88
55.55 of 88
56.56 of 88
57.57 of 88
58.58 of 88
59.59 of 88
60.60 of 88
61.61 of 88
62.62 of 88
63.63 of 88
64.64 of 88
65.65 of 88
66.66 of 88
67.67 of 88
68.68 of 88
69.69 of 88
70.70 of 88
71.71 of 88
72.72 of 88
73.73 of 88
74.74 of 88
75.75 of 88
76.76 of 88
77.77 of 88
78.78 of 88
79.79 of 88
80.80 of 88
81.81 of 88
82.82 of 88
83.83 of 88
84.84 of 88
85.85 of 88
86.86 of 88
87.87 of 88
88.88 of 88
SEE ALSO:
Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed
Stanford University Reacts To BBQ Becky Calling Cops On Black People
Woman Calls Cops On Credentialed Black Photographer Who Was Just Doing His Job was originally published on newsone.com