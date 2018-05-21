Entertainment News
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Pic Of Her Baby Boy [PHOTO]

Miles Theodore Stephens is absolutely adorable.

Lancome : 80th Anniversary Party - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2015/2016

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Days after giving birth to her second child, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend introduced their little bundle of joy to the world. And to no one’s surprise, he is absolutely adorable!

On Sunday (May 20), the 32-year old posted a pic her newborn, Miles Theodore Stephens, on Instagram.

“Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles,” wrote the proud mom. “Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!” she wrote.

 

Chrissy tweeted over the weekend that giving birth this time around.

That, and Miles came a few weeks early, but is doing just fine.

This is the second child for the couple. Their 2-year-old daughter Luna was born in 2016.

Chrissy Teigen Shares First Pic Of Her Baby Boy [PHOTO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

