LeBron James And Cavs Save Season With Game 3 Win

The Cavs are still alive after last night’s blowout win over the Boston Celtics (116-86) in Cleveland.

LeBron James is trying to lead his team to his eight straight appearance in the NBA Finals, and ninth overall.

The win is good news for those betting James’ makes it ten this year. The last three times LeBron-led trailed 2-1 in a series, they came back to win.

The last 3 times LeBron was down 2-1 in the East, he won the series. pic.twitter.com/Ng5043dxKr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 20, 2018

Check out the stats, highlights and social media reaction below:

LeBron James leads the @cavs to victory in Game 3! CLE defeats @celtics 116-86 to protect home court & make it a 1-2 series! LBJ: 27 PTS, 12 AST, 5 REB

Kevin Love: 13 PTS, 14 REB, 4 AST

Kyle Korver: 14 PTS, 4 3PM

George Hill: 13 PTS, 3 3PM#WhateverItTakes #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/itcbKdogp3 — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2018

The play of he night was this lefty pass from James to Tristian Thompson.

LeBron James got the crowd on their feet with the left-handed #AssistOfTheNight to Tristan Thompson! #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/P5STLeZCXH — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2018

Celtics coach Brad Stevens admitted there’s only one player in the league who could have executed the ridiculous dime.

"There's only one person that can make passes going to his left like that in the league." Brad Stevens on LeBron James pic.twitter.com/61ZMQ4LZsr — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 20, 2018

Brown also got a little loopy after a dunk n the third quarter.

Before the game, LeBron had some fun with his baby girl Zhuri.

LeBron playing peek-a-boo with his daughter, Zhuri 🙈 The Royal Family 👑 >>> pic.twitter.com/t9ZuG4dfci — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 20, 2018

The Latest:

