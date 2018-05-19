Darrell Kelly, 24, made his mama proud by receiving his law school degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law on Saturday in Ohio and rushing to his graduation ceremony in Kentucky for Xavier University’s Williams College of Business to get his Master of Business Administration.. in the same day.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Bethune-Cookman University Graduates [PHOTOS] 11 photos Launch gallery Bethune-Cookman University Graduates [PHOTOS] 1. Bethune-Cookman University Graduates Source:Graduates 1 of 11 2. Bethune-Cookman University Graduates Source:Kendra Witter 2 of 11 3. Bethune-Cookman University Graduates Source:Graduates 3 of 11 4. Bethune-Cookman University Graduates Source:Graduates 4 of 11 5. Bethune-Cookman University Graduates Source:Graduates 5 of 11 6. Bethune-Cookman University Graduates Source:Derra Smith 6 of 11 7. Bethune-Cookman University Graduates Source:Graduates 7 of 11 8. Bethune-Cookman University Graduates Source:Graduates 8 of 11 9. Bethune-Cookman University Graduates Source:Graduates 9 of 11 10. Bethune-Cookman University Graduates Source:Graduates 10 of 11 11. Bethune-Cookman University Graduates Source:Graduates 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Student Graduates With Law Degree & MBA From Two Different Schools On The SAME DAY Bethune-Cookman University Graduates [PHOTOS]

Student Graduates With Law Degree & MBA From Two Different Schools On The SAME DAY was originally published on globalgrind.com