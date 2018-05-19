Student Graduates With Law Degree & MBA From Two Different Schools On The SAME DAY

0 reads Leave a comment
Darrell Kelly, 24, made his mama proud by receiving his law school degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law on Saturday in Ohio and rushing to his graduation ceremony in Kentucky for Xavier University’s Williams College of Business to get his Master of Business Administration.. in the same day.
