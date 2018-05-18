The host of MTV’s Catfish series, Nev Schulman, has been suspended by the network amid sexual misconduct allegations. This comes after the host himself showed support for the #MeToo movement via social media.

News of Schulman’s suspension came just under a week ago, this after Ayissha Morgan, who appeared on the show, alleged that she was sexually propositioned by the host repeatedly.

Morgan uploaded a pair of videos to YouTube on May 12, alluding to the acts Schulman allegedly made. In a statement reported by Page Six, Schulman has declared Morgan’s claims as false. Morgan also named a female production assistant in her claims and says she’s not seeking financial compensation but just wanted other women who are slated to be on the show to know the truth.

Morgan’s revelation has apparently uncovered Schulman’s history of violence and assault against women. As reported by The Daily Beast, Schulman admitted to hitting a woman when he was in college. While he claims that during an event at Sarah Lawrence College that the alleged punch occurred during a dustup at a party and didn’t know the person he hit was a woman until later. The woman who was hit denies Schulman’s version of the story.

Sources close to the show tell Page Six that Morgan’s story doesn’t add up if the timelines are correct, which lends weight to Schulman’s public statement that his co-workers would back up his version of events. MTV and the production company that produces Catfish, Critical Content, promised a full investigation.

“Catfish” Host Nev Schulman Suspended Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations was originally published on hiphopwired.com