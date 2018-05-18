News
Home > News

Eve Shares Struggle With Drugs And Alcohol

102 reads
Leave a comment

 

Grammy award-winning rapper Eve, who recently joined “The Talk” as a co-host, opened up on the daytime talk show this week about the time she was going through a “dark period,” and ultimately turned to pills and alcohol to “numb [her] pain.”

“At a time in my life, at a point in my life, I’d gone through, and like she says, a dark hole,” the 39-year-old said during Tuesday’s episode of “The Talk” while discussing Willow Smith’s revelation she was cutting herself after her initial musical success.

“I call it my ‘dark hole’ period, my dark period.”

“I was out of a toxic relationship, I didn’t have a TV show, I didn’t have a record deal. I was just kinda like, what is happening with my life?” explained the rapper. “So I started drinking, a lot.”

“I started drinking, and drinking, and drinking because I didn’t want to deal with my emotions,” she continued. “I didn’t have anybody to really talk to. I was even popping Xanax and drinking to numb my pain.”

And during that point in her life, Eve admits that she “didn’t see that I was harming myself.”

“I just felt like I was coping, but I really wasn’t,” she shared. “You know, you think of harming yourself as cutting or something, but drinking and drugs is exactly the same thing in many ways.”

She went on to say that it took her DUI charge in 2007 to finally turn her life around.

“And it took my DUI, and I’ve talked about this on the show before, I got a DUI, and it took my DUI to wake me up because I had to wear one of those ankle things,” explained Eve. “And I didn’t want to because I knew it would force me to deal with my ‘S’, my stuff, and I did, and thankfully, I did and was able to get healthy.”

Eve added: “I prayed myself through it. I finally started figuring out the things that I needed to do to make myself healthy.”

Watch:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

Celebrities with Mental Health Disorders

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities with Mental Health Disorders

Continue reading Celebrities with Mental Health Disorders

Celebrities with Mental Health Disorders

Eve Shares Struggle With Drugs And Alcohol was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Eve

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close