Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for one of my favorite couples! In the wee hours of this morning, model Chrissy Teigen posted on Twitter that “somebody’s herrrrrrre!”

The 32-year-old and her husband John Legend announced in December that they were expecting their second child. Although Chrissy doesn’t directly say that their newborn arrived, we can assume that’s the news. What else could it be?

One follower poked fun at the discreet message by asking whether DiGiorno was at the door. While that could make someone yell out the same thing, it definitely was not pizza. If it weren’t for the bottle emojis, they would probably be right.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! 🍼🤗🍼🤗 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

Her hubby even retweeted her post, which makes it official. Neither of them have shared the details of the birth just yet, the most important being their new son’s name.

Their two-year-old daughter is named Luna, so will they give their son a similar name? Usually parents like to stick to a theme when they have kids, so we’ll have to wait and see how his fits in.

Chrissy’s expected due date was in June, which makes this arrival a little early, but if you were to ask her whether she wanted the baby to cook a little more, she would have echoed what she said earlier this month, “happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. Meet OVER IT Chrissy. Wanna hold my boy let’s do thissssss.”

happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy. Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 10, 2018

I hear ya, Chrissy! For some of her fans, they felt like the beauty was pregnant for years. And per usual, the now mother of two was transparent about how it really felt that way, saying that with IVF, you know you’re pregnant at a super early stage, as opposed to knowing five or more weeks down the line as common pregnancies go. Chrissy knew at 11 days!

Although Chrissy felt like she was with child for all the days of her life, what she knows for sure is that she and John want to have more. In an interview with Today last year, John shared that thanks to IVF, they can really hope to expand their family as much they’d like.

“We’re lucky that we’re living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. (IVF) brought us Luna, and hopefully it will bring us a few more awesome kids, too,” John said.

