Stanford University Reacts To BBQ Becky Calling Cops On Black People

Dr. Jennifer Schulte is allegedly the white woman who called the cops on Black people enjoying a barbecue in Oakland, California at Lake Merritt — and she has rightfully earned the nickname BBQ Becky. After a video of her wasting taxpayer dollars by phoning the police on American citizens who were living their life went viral, social media did some research and exposed her.

Follow @TheRSMS

Twitter associated Dr. Schulte with Stanford University, see the photo below.

According to a now deleted LinkedIn page, she is a “Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) focused in Chemical Engineering from Stanford.” However, in a response to our coverage from yesterday, Stanford University directly tweeted us and basically pulled a Mariah Carey by saying the equivalent of “I don’t know her.”

Stanford’s verified Twitter account wrote, “According to our records, a person by this name earned graduate degrees at Stanford more than a decade ago. She is not currently employed as staff or as a faculty member.” See below:

According to our records, a person by this name earned graduate degrees at Stanford more than a decade ago. She is not currently employed as staff or as a faculty member. — Stanford University (@Stanford) May 15, 2018

One Twitter user responded to Stanford’s tweet with, “Not currently as in you just fired her?”

Stanford’s alumni page has Schulte listed as appearing to be associated with the company Horizon Water and Environment, an environmental firm in Oakland. In one part of the viral video she claimed the Black people could not barbecue because using charcoal was illegal in the area.

Is BBQ Becky using her so-called education to police Black people in an area that once was majority Black—but is now majority White, according to the most recent census, because of gentrification?

While the memes are hilarious, let’s not forget this is a much deeper story of White people taking over Black neighborhoods and not only raising the rents, but pushing—or policing—residents out of the area. Jennifer Schulte could have gotten somebody killed. Thankfully, the cop didn’t “fear for his life.”

Watch her white tears below:

Oscar performance by the lady that reported 2 black men grilling in an Oakland Park. pic.twitter.com/x8SNhtTDQA — Rogelio Garcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) May 14, 2018

The Latest:

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening