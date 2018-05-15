Oakland Turns Up At Lake Merritt After White Woman Called Cops On Black Family Barbecuing [VIDEO]

A white woman who called police on a Black family in Oakland‘s Lake Merritt Park last month thought the color of her skin would afford her some rights to flex but was sadly mistaken. In response to the incident, residents of all hues gathered in the city to turn up in protest.
Atlanta Black Star reports:
Late last month a woman called the police on a Black family barbecuing in the park. The incident is now added to a slew of recent occurrences where the cops were called on Black people engaging in seemingly innocent activities. From Black artists accused of robbing a home as they left an Airbnb with their luggage to two young entrepreneurs accused of trespassing while sitting down in a Starbucks. On Thursday, a group of Oakland locals protested with a huge cookout celebration.
At Lake Merritt Park in Oakland, a white woman named Michelle Snider captured video of another white woman berating some Black folks and threatening to call the police on them for allegedly barbecuing in the wrong part of the park. An agitated Snider can be heard saying, “This is exactly what is the problem with Oakland today. This lady wants to sit here and call the police on them for having a barbecue at the lake as if this is not normal.”
What it all boils down to is that the Lake Merritt Park section of Oakland has been gentrifying over the years but longtime residents have long been enjoying the scenic park for years. Good on Oakland for showing up and turning up.
One Twitter user framed it as “the best revenge ever” with a video of the gathering.
