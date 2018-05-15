Oakland Turns Up At Lake Merritt After White Woman Called Cops On Black Family Barbecuing [VIDEO]

A white woman who called police on a Black family in Oakland‘s Lake Merritt Park last month thought the color of her skin would afford her some rights to flex but was sadly mistaken. In response to the incident, residents of all hues gathered in the city to turn up in protest.

Follow @TheRSMS

Atlanta Black Star reports:

Late last month a woman called the police on a Black family barbecuing in the park. The incident is now added to a slew of recent occurrences where the cops were called on Black people engaging in seemingly innocent activities. From Black artists accused of robbing a home as they left an Airbnb with their luggage to two young entrepreneurs accused of trespassing while sitting down in a Starbucks. On Thursday, a group of Oakland locals protested with a huge cookout celebration.

At Lake Merritt Park in Oakland, a white woman named Michelle Snider captured video of another white woman berating some Black folks and threatening to call the police on them for allegedly barbecuing in the wrong part of the park. An agitated Snider can be heard saying, “This is exactly what is the problem with Oakland today. This lady wants to sit here and call the police on them for having a barbecue at the lake as if this is not normal.”

What it all boils down to is that the Lake Merritt Park section of Oakland has been gentrifying over the years but longtime residents have long been enjoying the scenic park for years. Good on Oakland for showing up and turning up.

One Twitter user framed it as “the best revenge ever” with a video of the gathering.

Here’s what happened yesterday at that park in Oakland…a mixed (mainly black) crowd of people went in protest to party and bbq. They played music, the kids played & jumped rope and everyone had a great time. Best revenge ever. pic.twitter.com/Ulkvp4actz — The Black Politico (@TheBlkPolitico) May 11, 2018

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 71 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 1. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 1 of 71 2. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 2 of 71 3. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 3 of 71 4. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 4 of 71 5. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 5 of 71 6. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 6 of 71 7. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 7 of 71 8. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 8 of 71 9. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 9 of 71 10. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 10 of 71 11. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 11 of 71 12. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 12 of 71 13. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 13 of 71 14. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 14 of 71 15. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 15 of 71 16. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 16 of 71 17. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 17 of 71 18. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 18 of 71 19. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 19 of 71 20. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 20 of 71 21. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 21 of 71 22. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 22 of 71 23. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 23 of 71 24. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 24 of 71 25. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 25 of 71 26. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 26 of 71 27. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 27 of 71 28. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 28 of 71 29. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 29 of 71 30. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 30 of 71 31. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 31 of 71 32. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 32 of 71 33. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 33 of 71 34. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 34 of 71 35. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 35 of 71 36. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 36 of 71 37. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 37 of 71 38. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 38 of 71 39. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 39 of 71 40. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 40 of 71 41. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 41 of 71 42. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 42 of 71 43. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 43 of 71 44. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 44 of 71 45. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 45 of 71 46. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 46 of 71 47. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 47 of 71 48. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 48 of 71 49. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 49 of 71 50. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 50 of 71 51. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 51 of 71 52. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 52 of 71 53. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 53 of 71 54. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 54 of 71 55. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 55 of 71 56. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 56 of 71 57. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 57 of 71 58. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 58 of 71 59. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 59 of 71 60. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 60 of 71 61. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 61 of 71 62. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 62 of 71 63. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 63 of 71 64. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 64 of 71 65. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 65 of 71 66. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 66 of 71 67. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 67 of 71 68. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 68 of 71 69. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 69 of 71 70. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 70 of 71 71. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille 71 of 71 Skip ad Continue reading Oakland Turns Up At Lake Merritt After White Woman Called Cops On Black Family Barbecuing [VIDEO] Rickey Smiley Morning Show Columbus Tour: The Pit BBQ Grille

—

Photo: Getty