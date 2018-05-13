Man With One Arm Gets Busy On The Basketball Court [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Here’s your daily reminder that anything is possible.
In a video that’s going viral with over 45,000 likes, one man dominates on the basketball court with only one arm.
Watch below to see this unknown hooper take the rock from coast to coast, splitting defenders with a spin move before dropping a three-pointer in an opponent’s face.
The Latest:
- Young Dolph Gives Baristas $20K Onstage At Rolling Loud After Losing Jobs
- Dying 22-Year-Old Woman Told “Everyone” Dies By Emergency Services
- White People Love Kanye West More Than Non-Whites, According To New Poll
- 92-Year-Old Woman Earns Fourth College Degree
- R. Kelly Performs In North Carolina Amid Protesters
K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game [PHOTOS]
20 photos Launch gallery
K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game [PHOTOS]
1. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game1 of 20
2. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game2 of 20
3. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game3 of 20
4. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game4 of 20
5. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game5 of 20
6. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game6 of 20
7. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game7 of 20
8. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game8 of 20
9. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game9 of 20
10. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game10 of 20
11. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game11 of 20
12. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game12 of 20
13. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game13 of 20
14. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game14 of 20
15. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game15 of 20
16. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game16 of 20
17. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game17 of 20
18. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game18 of 20
19. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game19 of 20
20. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game20 of 20
comments – add yours