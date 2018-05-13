Sports
Home > Sports

Man With One Arm Gets Busy On The Basketball Court [VIDEO]

Watch this baller shake and bake from coast to coast before hitting a J with only one arm!

Staff Writer

Posted 11 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

Source: Vaughn Ridley / Getty

Here’s your daily reminder that anything is possible.

In a video that’s going viral with over 45,000 likes, one man dominates on the basketball court with only one arm.

Watch below to see this unknown hooper take the rock from coast to coast, splitting defenders with a spin move before dropping a three-pointer in an opponent’s face.

The Latest:

K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game [PHOTOS]

20 photos Launch gallery

K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Man With One Arm Gets Busy On The Basketball Court [VIDEO]

K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game [PHOTOS]

Basketball

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×