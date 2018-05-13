Man With One Arm Gets Busy On The Basketball Court [VIDEO]

Here’s your daily reminder that anything is possible.

In a video that’s going viral with over 45,000 likes, one man dominates on the basketball court with only one arm.

Watch below to see this unknown hooper take the rock from coast to coast, splitting defenders with a spin move before dropping a three-pointer in an opponent’s face.

One arm, zero problems 🙌 (via punalard/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/IIhDM9KJQv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 11, 2018

