On December 29, 22-year-old Naomi Musenga called emergency services in the city of Strasbourg, which is in northeastern France. She was having severe stomach pain and had a three-minute call with an emergency operator. In December, the audio of the call hadn’t been released. CNN.com reports after the call ended, “Eventually a relative called a doctor who came to Musenga’s house, the family lawyer said at the Thursday news conference. The doctor had her taken to a hospital.” At the hospital, she had two heart attacks and eventually died.
This week, the audio of the emergency call has been released and it is horrific. Here is the transcript in English, courtesy of CNN.com.
Operator: “Yes, well, you call SOS doctors.” [The operator gives her the number again.]
The operator has been temporarily suspended, but Jean-Claude Matry, president of the workers’ union for the emergency services, said they are short-staffed and, “The operators answer calls 12 consecutive hours a day. They undergo a lot of stress and it becomes hard to distinguish serious causes from boo-boos.”
Wow. So much for caring about someone who died and just focusing on being short-staffed, which is the compliant of nearly company on the planet.
Musenga’s family has obtained a lawyer and we hope the family gets justice. If you share this story please use the hashtag #JusticePourNaomi, which translates to “Justice for Naomi.” The hashtag has been used to organize a rally in this Wednesday.
The Latest:
- Young Dolph Gives Baristas $20K Onstage At Rolling Loud After Losing Jobs
- Dying 22-Year-Old Woman Told “Everyone” Dies By Emergency Services
- White People Love Kanye West More Than Non-Whites, According To New Poll
- 92-Year-Old Woman Earns Fourth College Degree
- R. Kelly Performs In North Carolina Amid Protesters
Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics
Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics
1. Aja Evans, Team USASource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Elana Meyers Taylor, Team USASource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, Team USA3 of 14
4. Chris Kinney, Team USA4 of 14
5. Jordan Greenway, Team USASource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Erin Jackson, Team USASource:Getty 6 of 14
7. Shani Davis, Team USASource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Maame Biney, Team USASource:Getty 8 of 14
9. Kimani Griffin, Team USASource:Getty 9 of 14
10. Shannon-Ogbani Abeda, Eritrea10 of 14
11. Sabrina Wanjiku, Kenya11 of 14
12. Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell, JamaicaSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. Akwasi Frimpong, Ghana13 of 14
14. Audra Segree, Jamaica14 of 14
SEE ALSO:
Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race
Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained
Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening