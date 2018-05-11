Auntie Maxine Waters Slams GOP Congressman In Epic Fashion [VIDEO]

If there’s one thing the House GOP should know by now, it’s that you don’t come for Rep. Maxine Waters without your facts straight. The veteran congresswoman made very short work of her Republic colleague, Rep. Mike Kelly, this after he tried to tell Waters that discrimination isn’t a hot-button issue and dividing the country to which she responded to in epic fashion.

During a House Financial Services committee session, Kelly took the floor and addressed a repeal of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection’s auto lending guidance from 2013, a measure that GOP members flipped on its rear. The guidance was put in place to examine instances of discrimination in auto loan distribution.

Kelly launched into his portion of the debate invoking President Donald Trump’s MAGA philosophy and stating that talk of discrimination halts the unification of Americans while angrily pointing his finger at Waters at one point.

As expected, Auntie Maxine was with the sh*ts, and gave Kelly a tongue-lashing he and many other of her opponents won’t soon forget.

“I want you to know that I am more offended as an African-American woman than you will ever be. And this business about making America great again, it is your president that’s dividing this country and don’t talk to me about the fact that we don’t understand,” Waters said, this after she was told to yield her comments in the debate which she refused to do.

She added, “Don’t you dare talk to me like that and think that somehow women don’t understand what goes on on the floors of automobile dealers.”

Waters had more bars for Kelly and even ethered Trump, saying he’s a “dishonorable president of the United States of America” before telling the committee chair that “not one second” would she yield in her retort before reclaiming her time.

Yesterday, on the House floor, RM @RepMaxineWaters had #notonesecond for Republican efforts to undermine anti-discrimination policies. Watch ⬇ pic.twitter.com/n36Gh2Msbg — Financial Svcs Dems (@FSCDems) May 9, 2018

