It seems Juelz Santana is reconsidering his legal strategy. His lawyers have rescinded their request to ease up the restrictions on his home confinement.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Last week his legal team had submitted a plea stating the Harlem native should be allowed to perform concerts as that is sole way of providing for his family.

Santana and his team were set to appear at Newark, Federal Court today for a hearing to see if the judge would free up his travel restrictions. In a strange turn of events his lawyer cancelled the meeting last minute with no explanation.

The “Mic Check” rapper is due back in court tomorrow where he will be formally arraigned on weapons possession and carrying a weapon onto an aircraft. He faces 20 years if convicted.

The Latest:

Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times 16 photos Launch gallery Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times 1. Martin Sheen: 66 times 1 of 16 2. Bobby Brown: 7 times 2 of 16 3. Mike Tyson: 7 times 3 of 16 4. Robert Downey Jr.: 6 times 4 of 16 5. DMX: 13 times 5 of 16 6. Lil’ Wayne: 4 times 6 of 16 7. Sean Penn: 6 times 7 of 16 8. Lindsay Lohan: 6 times 8 of 16 9. Chris Brown: 2 Times 9 of 16 10. Paris Hilton: 3 times 10 of 16 11. Foxy Brown: 7 times 11 of 16 12. R. Kelly: 3 times 12 of 16 13. Naomi Campbell: 3 times 13 of 16 14. George Michael: 7 times 14 of 16 15. Charles Barkley: 4 times 15 of 16 16. The late Amy Winehouse: 5 times 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Juelz Santana Withdraws Request To Get Off House Arrest Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times

Via Bossip

Photo: Getty