It seems Juelz Santana is reconsidering his legal strategy. His lawyers have rescinded their request to ease up the restrictions on his home confinement.
Last week his legal team had submitted a plea stating the Harlem native should be allowed to perform concerts as that is sole way of providing for his family.
Santana and his team were set to appear at Newark, Federal Court today for a hearing to see if the judge would free up his travel restrictions. In a strange turn of events his lawyer cancelled the meeting last minute with no explanation.
The “Mic Check” rapper is due back in court tomorrow where he will be formally arraigned on weapons possession and carrying a weapon onto an aircraft. He faces 20 years if convicted.
The Latest:
- Juelz Santana Withdraws Request To Get Off House Arrest
- Woman Marries In Hospital Chapel Five Days After Crocodile Bit Off Her Arm
- 50 Cent Trolls Diddy Over Revolt Layoffs
- Why Weren’t Beyoncè And Jay-Z At The Met Gala [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Colorado Woman Arrested For Blowing Up A 7-Eleven Microwave Trying To Heat Up This Bodily Fluid
Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times
Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times
1. Martin Sheen: 66 times1 of 16
2. Bobby Brown: 7 times2 of 16
3. Mike Tyson: 7 times3 of 16
4. Robert Downey Jr.: 6 times4 of 16
5. DMX: 13 times5 of 16
6. Lil’ Wayne: 4 times6 of 16
7. Sean Penn: 6 times7 of 16
8. Lindsay Lohan: 6 times8 of 16
9. Chris Brown: 2 Times9 of 16
10. Paris Hilton: 3 times10 of 16
11. Foxy Brown: 7 times11 of 16
12. R. Kelly: 3 times12 of 16
13. Naomi Campbell: 3 times13 of 16
14. George Michael: 7 times14 of 16
15. Charles Barkley: 4 times15 of 16
16. The late Amy Winehouse: 5 times16 of 16
Via Bossip
Photo: Getty