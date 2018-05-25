“Bill & Ted 3” Is Officially A Go After Almost Three Decades

After almost three decades Bill & Ted are gearing up to go on another bodacious voyage.

According to The Hollywood Reporter the franchise that launched the illustrious career of Keanu Reeves and left Alex Winters praying damn near 30 years for this day to come is finally adding another chapter to the series currently titled Bill & Ted Face The Music.

Naturally the film will have Keanu Reeves (Ted “Theodore” Logan) and Alex Winters (Bill S. Preston Esq.) reprise their roles as the time-traveling airhead rock duo Wyld Stallyns (there’s no point to a threequel without them) and will be penned by the Bill & Ted creators Chris Matheson (Imagine That) and Ed Solomon (Men in Black, Now You See Me). Directorial duties will be going to Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Fun With Dick and Jane) while Scott Kroopf (Limitless) will produce the film along with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce.

While most fans think a Bill & Ted sequel is bound to be hot garbage, the plot does fall in line with how the previous films worked and seems like it can be interesting.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures and some sympathetic music legends, they find much, much more than just a song.

Okay maybe not.

Then again Bill & Ted creators Solomon and Matheson have been working on the script since 2010 so maybe it just sounds silly and will actually end up being kinda gnarly… or a complete wipeout.

—

Photo:

“Bill & Ted 3” Is Officially A Go After Almost Three Decades was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: