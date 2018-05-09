Texas Rapper Big T Dead At 52

Sad news out of Texas. On Monday (May 7), rapper Big T, known for singing the hook on Lil Troy’s “Wanna Be A Baller,” passed away.
He was 52.
Reports KXAN:
Big T, whose name was Terence Prejean, died on Monday at a hospital in Houston, according to Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences spokeswoman Tricia Bentley. His official cause of death is pending, but longtime friend Tony Williams, a rapper known as Tiger T, said Prejean may have had a heart attack.
Big T was nicknamed the “Million Dollar Hook Man” and was frequently featured in releases by other musicians. He put out albums of his own, including “Million Dollar Hooks” in 2001, but was probably better known by ear than by name for providing catchy hooks, choruses and other contributions.
His sister, Ann Prejean, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she and her brother were raised in a musical family with a father who was a drummer.
Big T is survived by a wife and sons.
Rest in power. Check out some of the reactions and homages to Big T’s death below and on the flip.
WHAT A DAY😳😢😢😢MY BIG BRO @bigtee.tp95 AKA #BIGT #THEMILLIONDOLLARHOOKMAN JUST PASSED AWAY🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🎼🎶🍀🚀 DIS SHIT CRAZY MAN… DIS DA 3RD PERSON I LOST WITHIN THE LAST 7 DAYS🙏🏽🙏🏽🍀MAN BIG T ALWAYS CAME THRU 4 ME AND SUNG HOOKS 4 ME!! MAN WE WAS ABOUT TO START ON OUR #LILFLIPANDBIGT ALBUM🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🤘🏾🚀 MAN IM GO MISS U BRO. ME U AND @bigshasta713 WAS ABOUT 2 DO ANOTHER #3HEADEDMONSTER MIXTAPE…. I APPRECIATE U SINGING ON 8 SONGS ON MY #kinglife👑💎 ALBUM AND SINGING 🎤 ON ALL MY OTHER ALBUMS AS WELL…. WE GO MISS U BRO…. GLAD WE GOT 2 PERFORM #INTHEHOUSE 2GETHER FOR DA LAST TIME IN #BEAUMONT & IN #WACO 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💯🚀🚀🚀🎼🎶😢😢😢MAN IM NOT GO BE ABLE TO SLEEP 4 A FEW DAYS!!! #RIPBIGT🙏🏽 MR #WANNABEABALLER
Photo: Instagram