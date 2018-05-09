Texas Rapper Big T Dead At 52

Sad news out of Texas. On Monday (May 7), rapper Big T, known for singing the hook on Lil Troy’s “Wanna Be A Baller,” passed away.

He was 52.

Reports KXAN:

Big T, whose name was Terence Prejean, died on Monday at a hospital in Houston, according to Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences spokeswoman Tricia Bentley. His official cause of death is pending, but longtime friend Tony Williams, a rapper known as Tiger T, said Prejean may have had a heart attack.

Big T was nicknamed the “Million Dollar Hook Man” and was frequently featured in releases by other musicians. He put out albums of his own, including “Million Dollar Hooks” in 2001, but was probably better known by ear than by name for providing catchy hooks, choruses and other contributions.

His sister, Ann Prejean, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she and her brother were raised in a musical family with a father who was a drummer.

Big T is survived by a wife and sons.

Rest in power. Check out some of the reactions and homages to Big T’s death below and on the flip.

Writing raps out here is cool 😎 A post shared by Slim Thug (@slimthug) on May 7, 2018 at 6:29pm PDT

Rip Big T 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Paul Wall (@paulwallbaby) May 8, 2018

"Wanna be a baller, shot caller. Twenty-inch blades on the Impala." Houston rapper Big T passed away. #abc13 #hounews https://t.co/CxAzBrCEV5 — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) May 8, 2018

Photo: Instagram