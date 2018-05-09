J. Cole Announces “KOD” Tour Dates With Special Guest Young Thug

It’s official: J. Cole is taking his latest project, KOD, on the road for a 34-date tour across North America.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina native announced the full set of dates for his KOD Tour, also revealing that Young Thug would be joining him as a special guest for the entire thing. It doesn’t get any better than this.

The tour kicks off in Miami in this summer, and wraps up in October with a final show in Boston. The rapper posted the announcement on his social media pages along with the announcement of Thugger joining him. Tickets for the even go on pre-sale on Saturday, and they’re sure to sell like hotcakes.

Check out a full list of KOD Tour dates below, any date with an asterisk beside it will not include Young Thug on the night’s lineup.

Aug 9 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Aug 11 – Tampa, FL – Amelia Arena

Aug 12 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Center*

Aug 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Aug 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Aug 17 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Aug 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Aug 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena*

Aug 22 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU

Aug 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Aug 29 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

Sep 2 – Boise, ID – Taco Bell Arena

Sep 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sep 5 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sep 7 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sep 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sep 10 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Sept 12 – Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena*

Sep 13 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Sep 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sep 18 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

Sep 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Sep 21 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena

Sep 22 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

Sep 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sep 25 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sep 26 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

Sep 28 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Oct 1 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

Oct 4 – Toronto – Air Canada Centre

Oct 5 – Montreal – Bell Centre

Oct 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Oct 8 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

Oct 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

