Michelle Obama’s Best Dance Moves [VIDEOS]

Drop that beat one time for the FLOTUS!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 19 mins ago
White House Hosts Annual Easter Egg Roll On The South Lawn- DC

Source: WHITE HOUSE POOL (ISP POOL IMAGES) / Getty

I’m no historian, but it’s safe to say Michelle Obama was the most lit First Lady of all time.

It seems whenever she makes a public appearance, she has to drop it one time for the U.S.

This all makes sense, considering her platform of living healthy and staying active. Just recently she gave a riveting speech to rising college students at Temple University for College Signing Day, and along with calling herself the “Forever First Lady,” she busted out some moves with singer Jussie Smollett.

 

Werk.

With such magic happening on-stage, I felt inspired to countdown all the times Michelle dusted dance floors for the people.

Swipe through to find out which major moment solidifies Michelle as the Forever First Lady!

michelle obama

