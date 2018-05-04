NBA Warns Drake About His Bad Language At Games

Besides the players and fans of opposing teams, Drake is getting on the nerves of the NBA proper. The league has issued the 6 God a warning about his continued use of foul language on the sidelines.
The warning occurred after Drizzy threatened Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kendrick Perkins with the fade. Yes, Perkins could easily wash Drake in a fight, but that’s neither here nor there.
Reports ESPN:
The NBA has warned Raptors mega-fan Drake about “the use of bad language” after the rapper and Cleveland’s Kendrick Perkins traded angry words during Game 1 of the teams’ playoff series, a league source told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Kiki Vandeweghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, spoke to Raptors president Masai Ujiri about the matter, a league source told Wojnarowski.
Drake, who sits courtside for Toronto’s home games in Air Canada Centre and is the face of the Raptors’ fan base, and Perkins first had words as the teams left the court at halftime Tuesday night. They also jawed at each other at the end of the game, but were separated before things could escalate.
Considering LeBron James hadn’t his squad an L, Drake seemed hella quiet last night.
The Raptors are now down 0-2 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Photo: Getty