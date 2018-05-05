3 White Men Arrested For Death And Dismemberment Of Two Black Men

Three white men out of have been charged and arrested for killing and dismembering the bodies of two Black men in Oklahoma City.

When 21-year-olds Alize Ramon Smith and Jarron Moreland went missing on April 14 friends and family members went around their Oklahoma City neighborhood hanging flyers according to WJLA News.

Just four days later, officers of Moore County Police Department found their dismembered bodies in a pond. On that day, police arrested Kevin Garcia Boettler, 22, Johnny Shane Barker, 43, and Garcia’s 16-year-old brother. Crystal Rachelle Boettler, 40, their mother is charged with accessory.

Court documents state that the 16-year-old, who police believe to be the suspected shooter, is charged with, “first-degree murder, second-degree murder and unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a human corpse and possessing a firearm after delinquent adjudication.”

Garcia-Boettler is charged with accessory after the fact and the unlawful removal of a body. Barker is charged with the same in addition to being charged with, “desecration of a human corpse.”

Journalist Shaun King tweeted about the incident calling it a “modern day lynching.”

Court records state that Gracia-Boettler drove his brother on April 14 to meet the two men because he thought his brother was buying a gun from Moreland. The sale was made through Craigslist and both parties decided to meet at a grocery store parking lot.

Gracia-Boettler tells police that Moreland got out of his car and sat in their back seat. He says he heard a gun “rack” and turned around to find that his younger brother shot and killed the two men.

“When (Moreland and Smith) entered the vehicle, the white men said they heard a gun being racked,” Moore Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said. “So one of them fired four rounds.”

Gracia-Boettler took the bodies to a neighborhood nearby where they met Baker who helped them dispose of the bodies and clean their van out. Using cinder blocks, Baer told police that he tied it the bodies so that they’d sink to the bottom of the pond. He continued saying that the burned the men’s clothing in a barrel and threw it into the water.

Kennetha Moreland, Jarron’s mother expressed how hurt she is over her son’s death.

It’s like my whole world’s been crumbled,” she told Oklahoma News 4. “I can’t even have proper closure because my baby is disfigured,” Kennetha Moreland said, “and I can’t even see him.”

(Source:WJLA News & Oklahoma News 4)

