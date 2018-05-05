How Mainstream Artists Reach Out To People That Don’t Know Gospel Music

Callers are still talking about mainstream artists singing gospel music. Many love the fact that Snoop Dogg came out with a gospel album and some don’t think it’s right. One caller mentioned that it shouldn’t matter as long as God is using them to spread the word.
We shouldn’t judge mainstream artists that want to cross over. As long as God is being glorified the music is great. Mainstream artists could also be reaching people that gospel musicians can’t.
RELATED: Why Gospel Lovers Should Listen To Snoop Dogg’s Gospel Album [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Snoop Dogg Explains How He Continues To Be Successful [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Bryan Popin Opens Up About His Calling To Make Gospel Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
