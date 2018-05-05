How Mainstream Artists Reach Out To People That Don’t Know Gospel Music

Callers are still talking about mainstream artists singing gospel music. Many love the fact that Snoop Dogg came out with a gospel album and some don’t think it’s right. One caller mentioned that it shouldn’t matter as long as God is using them to spread the word.

Follow @GetUpErica

We shouldn’t judge mainstream artists that want to cross over. As long as God is being glorified the music is great. Mainstream artists could also be reaching people that gospel musicians can’t.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Gospel Lovers Should Listen To Snoop Dogg’s Gospel Album [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Explains How He Continues To Be Successful [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Bryan Popin Opens Up About His Calling To Make Gospel Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS] 19 photos Launch gallery Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS] 1. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 1 of 19 2. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 2 of 19 3. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 3 of 19 4. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 4 of 19 5. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 5 of 19 6. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 6 of 19 7. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 7 of 19 8. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 8 of 19 9. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 9 of 19 10. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 10 of 19 11. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 11 of 19 12. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 12 of 19 13. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 13 of 19 14. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 14 of 19 15. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 15 of 19 16. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 16 of 19 17. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 17 of 19 18. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 18 of 19 19. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS] Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]