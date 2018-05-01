Quavo Charged With Battery Over Las Vegas Valet Fade

Quavo is being charged with battery. Allegedly, the Migos rapper was in on blessing a Las Vegas valet with the fade.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us … Quavo and his entourage rolled into the Encore Hotel & Casino with an envoy of SUVs early Saturday morning after performing in town earlier that night. They were told by a valet that they had to move their car because of an ambulance that was set to arrive.

We’re told the valet’s order pissed off Quavo, and he and 3 other guys got into a scuffle with the guy. Chaos ensued, and hotel security detained the men — one of whom you see being hauled inside. Cops were eventually called … but nobody was arrested. All 4 guys were cited and released — Quavo included.

The rest of the Migos, and Cardi B, were allegedly nearby, but they were not involved in the incident.

Quavo gotta chill and let the weed carriers and baggage handles handle such issues.

Speaking of Cardi B, she hit Drai’s Nightclub in Vegas for a surprise performance with the Migos. See the gallery below.

Speaking of Cardi B, she hit Drai's Nightclub in Vegas for a surprise performance with the Migos.

