Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Quavo Charged With Battery Over Las Vegas Valet Fade

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
81 reads
Leave a comment

Source: MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2017 Arrivals held at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Featuring: Quavo Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 26 Aug 2017 Credit: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com Uploaded By Godspeed

Quavo is being charged with battery. Allegedly, the Migos rapper was in on blessing a Las Vegas valet with the fade.

 

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us … Quavo and his entourage rolled into the Encore Hotel & Casino with an envoy of SUVs early Saturday morning after performing in town earlier that night. They were told by a valet that they had to move their car because of an ambulance that was set to arrive.

We’re told the valet’s order pissed off Quavo, and he and 3 other guys got into a scuffle with the guy. Chaos ensued, and hotel security detained the men — one of whom you see being hauled inside. Cops were eventually called … but nobody was arrested.  All 4 guys were cited and released — Quavo included.

The rest of the Migos, and Cardi B, were allegedly nearby, but they were not involved in the incident.

Quavo gotta chill and let the weed carriers and baggage handles handle such issues.

Speaking of Cardi B, she hit Drai’s Nightclub in Vegas for a surprise performance with the Migos. See the gallery below.

Cardi B & Migos at Drai's Nightclub 2

Cardi B Surprised With Performance With Migos at Drai's Nightclub In Las Vegas

14 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Surprised With Performance With Migos at Drai's Nightclub In Las Vegas

Continue reading Cardi B Surprised With Performance With Migos at Drai’s Nightclub In Las Vegas

Cardi B Surprised With Performance With Migos at Drai's Nightclub In Las Vegas

Cardi B hit Drai's Nightclub in Vegas for a surprise performance with the Migos.  

Photo: Getty

 

 

 

 

Quavo

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×