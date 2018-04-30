“The Real” Snags Best Entertainment Talk Host Daytime Emmy Trophy [VIDEO]

The hosts of ‘The Real’ just scored a Daytime Emmy for best entertainment talk host with all four women sharing the prize. The team was in a competitive category, up against ‘The View,’ ‘The Talk,’ ‘Live With Kelly!’ and more.
Hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley burst into excitement when their names were called–clearly not expecting to win. Jeannie threw off her shoes to run up the stairs to join the circle of winners.
“We are in pure shock,” Tamera told the crowd.
“Thank your for showing women of color that we can make it,” Loni added tearfully.
You can watch their acceptance speech below:
The Latest:
- Quavo Charged With Battery Over Las Vegas Valet Fade
- Lil Scrappy & The Bam Are Having A Baby
- Why Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Are Concerned About LeBron James [EXCLUSIVE]
- Teenager Killed For Protecting His Little Brother From Bullies
- How Black Tony Ended Up In Green Bay [EXCLUSIVE]
Rickey Smiley Takes Over "The Real"! [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Takes Over "The Real"! [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey SmileySource:The Real 1 of 12
2. Jeannie Mai and Rickey SmileySource:The Real 2 of 12
3. Rickey SmileySource:The Real 3 of 12
4. Rickey Smiley with "The Real" castSource:The Real 4 of 12
5. Tamar Braxton, Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Rickey Smiley, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera MowrySource:The Real 5 of 12
6. Rickey Smiley and Jeannie MaiSource:The Real 6 of 12
7. Rickey Smiley and Vince HerbertSource:The Real 7 of 12
8. Tamar Braxton, Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Rickey Smiley, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera MowrySource:The Real 8 of 12
9. Rickey SmileySource:The Real 9 of 12
10. Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, Loni Love, Rickey Smiley, Tamera Mowry and Tamar BraxtonSource:The Real 10 of 12
11. Rickey SmileySource:The Real 11 of 12
12. Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, Loni Love, Rickey Smiley, Tamera Mowry and Tamar BraxtonSource:The Real 12 of 12
RELATED LINKS
The Entire Cast Of ‘Moesha’ Reunites During An Emotional Segment Of ‘The Real’
The Hosts Of ‘The Real’ Wish Tamar The Best In The Midst Of Her Divorce
‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Is Divorcing Her Husband