“The Real” Snags Best Entertainment Talk Host Daytime Emmy Trophy [VIDEO]

Hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley shared the honor.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 8 hours ago
45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

The hosts of ‘The Real’ just scored a Daytime Emmy for best entertainment talk host with all four women sharing the prize. The team was in a competitive category, up against ‘The View,’ ‘The Talk,’ ‘Live With Kelly!’ and more.

Hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley burst into excitement when their names were called–clearly not expecting to win. Jeannie threw off her shoes to run up the stairs to join the circle of winners.

“We are in pure shock,” Tamera told the crowd.

“Thank your for showing women of color that we can make it,” Loni added tearfully.

You can watch their acceptance speech below:

