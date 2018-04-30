Police Officer Shot And Killed In His Home

On Saturday, April 28, Officer Oliver Johnson was playing video games with his family in his West Memphis, Arkansas home when he was killed by a stray bullet. Johnson was a member of the Forrest City Police Department and Lieutenant Eric Varner said in a statement, ‘‘We’re at a loss for words,” Varner said. “We’re deeply saddened by this.’’
Sadly, because Johnson was killed while he was not on duty, insurance will not cover his death. His police department has started on GoFundMe page, which has already raised over $4,000. The funeral service for Officer Johnson will be held Saturday, May 12 at First Baptist Church in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Oliver Johnson was a father of two daughters and engaged to be married. Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.
