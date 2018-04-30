Police Officer Shot And Killed In His Home

On Saturday, April 28, Officer Oliver Johnson was playing video games with his family in his West Memphis, Arkansas home when he was killed by a stray bullet. Johnson was a member of the Forrest City Police Department and Lieutenant Eric Varner said in a statement, ‘‘We’re at a loss for words,” Varner said. “We’re deeply saddened by this.’’

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ArkansasOnline.com reports, “It does not appear the officer was the intended target of the shooting, said Capt. Joe Baker, a spokesman with the West Memphis Police Department. Rather, a group of people was firing shots outside the officer’s apartment while he was at home, off duty, Baker said. Johnson was struck once in his upper torso by an errant bullet, Baker said.” Reportedly, there have been several shootings in the area for six months, one neighbor Portia Weatherspoon said, “Sweet as can be. I mean wasn’t a bad person at all. I never heard anything bad about him.” She also added, “When I stepped outside one of his nephews yelled my uncle has been shot. So, when I went in the house, I found him shot and me and my husband tried to do CPR.”

Sadly, because Johnson was killed while he was not on duty, insurance will not cover his death. His police department has started on GoFundMe page, which has already raised over $4,000. The funeral service for Officer Johnson will be held Saturday, May 12 at First Baptist Church in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Oliver Johnson was a father of two daughters and engaged to be married. Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

The Latest:

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody 26 photos Launch gallery 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody 1. Kathryn Johnston, 92 Source:Getty 1 of 26 2. Tarika Wilson, 26 Source:Getty 2 of 26 3. Shereese Francis, 30 Source:Getty 3 of 26 4. Shantel Davis, 23 Source:Getty 4 of 26 5. Alesia Thomas, 35 Source:Getty 5 of 26 6. Malissa Williams, 30 Source:Getty 6 of 26 7. Darnesha Harris, 17 Source:Getty 7 of 26 8. Shelly Frey, 27 Source:Getty 8 of 26 9. Miriam Carey, 34 Source:Getty 9 of 26 10. Yvette Smith, 47 Source:Getty 10 of 26 11. Michelle Cusseaux, 50 Source:Getty 11 of 26 12. Aura Rosser, 40 Source:Getty 12 of 26 13. Tanisha Anderson, 37 Source:Getty 13 of 26 14. Eleanor Bumpurs, 66 Source:Getty 14 of 26 15. Natasha McKenna, 37 Source:Getty 15 of 26 16. Janisha Fonville, 20 Source:Getty 16 of 26 17. Meagan Hockaday, 26 Source:Getty 17 of 26 18. Alexia Christian, 25 Source:Getty 18 of 26 19. Sandra Bland, 28 Source:Getty 19 of 26 20. Gynnya McMillen, 16 Source:Getty 20 of 26 21. Symone Marshall, 22 Source:Getty 21 of 26 22. Korryn Gaines, 23 Source:Getty 22 of 26 23. Deborah Danner, 66 Source:Getty 23 of 26 24. Alteria Woods, 21 Source:Getty 24 of 26 25. Charleena Lyles, 30 Source:Getty 25 of 26 26. Cariann Denise Hithon, 22 Source:Getty 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

SEE ALSO:

Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success

Philando Castile’s Mother Offers Support

Racial Storm Ensues After Officer Identified In Shooting Of Australian Woman