Teen Cello Prodigy Is Diversifying Classical Music [VIDEO]

Photo by

Videos
Home > Videos

Teen Cello Prodigy Is Diversifying Classical Music [VIDEO]

Ifetayo Ali-Landing, 15, will perform alongside the Chicago Sinfonietta orchestra at the city’s Symphony Center in May.

NewsOne Staff

Posted 5 hours ago
162 reads
Leave a comment

A young prodigy is displaying #BlackExcellence in the realm of music. At only 15-years-old, Ifetayo Ali-Landing will perform alongside the Chicago Sinfonietta orchestra at the city’s Symphony Center in May, Chicago Tonight reported.

According to the news outlet, Ali-Landing started playing music at the age of 3. She began with the violin and then decided to play the cello. Her family’s ties to music run deep. Her great-great-grandmother played the piano and her grandfather played the viola. Her mother, who is a violinist, is the founder of Chicago’s Hyde Park Suzuki Institute; a non-profit organization that promotes music education. Many of her other family members, including her siblings, play instruments as well.

Although Ali-Landing is still at the beginning of her career, her talents have garnered her several accolades. In 2017, she took home the Junior Division First-Place Laureate for her solo performance of “Lalo’s Concerto in D Minor” in Detroit. Ali-Landing says she feels humbled by the opportunity to perform at the Chicago Symphony Center alongside notable Black violinist Melissa White. “It means a lot,” she told Chicago Tonight. “I’ve seen a lot of people perform there and I’ve always wanted to perform there, but now I get a chance to perform there with Melissa White.”

She credits Shostakovich and Mozart as her musical inspirations. Check out her performance at the 2017 Sphinx Competition below.

The Latest:

Lorraine Motel

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

29 photos Launch gallery

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

Continue reading Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

A veritable who's who in Black excellence attended, spoke or did both at the events in Memphis commemorating the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination on April 4. Have a look at these photos to see who was there.

SEE ALSO:

Black Girl Joy! Watch These Two Best Friends Meet For The First Time In Person

Brooklyn Teen Turns Passion For Art Into Profit

Ifetayo Ali-Landing

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×