When It Comes to Social Justice, What’s Your Fighting Style? (QUIZ)

How do you raise your voice?

March Against Racism 18, UN Anti-Racism Day

From police brutality to social injustice, there’s a lot going on in the world today. Thanks to media we have more exposure to pressing issues than ever before. The downside is that sitting back and doing nothing can also feel like it’s more impossible than it’s ever been. There’s no easy answer. While many people want change, the “how” varies— a lot. The good news is that activism requires fighters on many fronts, from ideation to execution.

Take this quiz and figure out the best ways for you to help kick a little “establishment ass.”

 

