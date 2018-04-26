One Of Russell Simmons’ Rape Lawsuits Has Been Dismissed

Jennifer Jarosik, the female documentarian who sued Russell Simmons for rape, has dropped the charges according to the Hollywood Reporter.
On April 26th, both parties “filed a joint stipulation of dismissal with prejudice,” leaving behind the $5 million lawsuit Jarosik, 37, sought when she filed in January.
However, the charge dismissal does not signify guilt or innocence, most likely Simmons’ attorneys and Jarosik’s legal representation were able to come to a settlement.
Jarosik filed her lawsuit against Simmons after accusing him of sexual assault over the course of five years from 2011-2016. The two first met in 2006. Simmons maintains that he and Jarosik had a consensual relationship and also accused her of extortion. He pointed to nude photos and longing texts during the course of their interaction, which of course does not negate whether consent was implicit in their specific sexual encounter.
Jarosik’s claims are just one of 16 total accusations against the hip-hop mogul. Simmons still faces a $10M suit from an anonymous woman who said he raped her in a hotel room and also threatened her son.
The Latest:
- Kelis Reveals Nas Was Physically Abusive During Their Marriage [VIDEO]
- Police Enter Funeral Home To Get Fingerprint From A Dead Man
- Woman Gives Birth Alone In Hotel Room Using Towels, Knives & Shoelaces
- Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Talk Show With Her Mother And Daughter Sets Premiere
- Rapper Admits To Dissolving 3 Bodies Of Missing Students In Acid
Celebrities On Instagram (4/7 - 4/13) [PHOTOS]
Celebrities On Instagram (4/7 - 4/13) [PHOTOS]
1. Niecy Nash1 of 15
2. Viviva A. Fox2 of 15
3. 50 Cent3 of 15
4. Egypt Sherrod4 of 15
5. Gabrielle Union-Wade5 of 15
6. T.I. & Chris Tucker6 of 15
7. Sherri Shepherd7 of 15
8. Tracy Morgan, Martin Lawerence & Jordan Peele8 of 15
9. Sheree Whitfield9 of 15
10. Serena Williams10 of 15
11. Jesse Williams11 of 15
12. Tamera Mowry12 of 15
13. Spike Lee13 of 15
14. Eve14 of 15
15. Jacque Reid15 of 15
SOURCE: Hollywood Reporter
DON’T MISS:
Russell Simmons Sued For $10 Million By New Rape Accuser