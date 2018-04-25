Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Will Smith Dances With Reggaeton Star Nicky Jam [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted April 25, 2018
554 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Netflix's 'Bright'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Will Smith isn’t just a box office breaking movie star and unintentional life coach —  apparently, he’s also the dance instructor we all need in our lives.

The Fresh Prince and his prince, Jaden Smith, had dinner with Reggaeton star Nicky Jam over the weekend and got jiggy to the star’s hit single “X”.

 

Low key, Will has been giving us cool dance moves as long as h’s been giving us good vibes. Just last month, he crossed off “getting salsa lessons from Marc Anthony” off his dance list.

 

But this ain’t nothing new for Big Willie. Remember this epic moment from season one of Fresh Prince?

Or how about the time him and Jimmy Fallon schooled us all on the evolution of hip hop dancing:

 

 

Let’s just say that when it comes to living life, Will Smith could teach all of us a thing or two. Check out more classic moves from Big Willie when you hit the flip.

Nicky Jam , will smith

1 2Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Will Smith Dances With Reggaeton Star Nicky Jam [VIDEO]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×