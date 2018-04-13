Woman Blames The Wind For Cocaine Found In Her Purse

Some blame it on a friend and some say they didn’t know it was there. However, one Florida woman is blaming the wind for the cocaine police found in her purse.

Kennecia Posey, 26, and her passenger were stopped by police in Fort Pierce, FL when an officer smelled marijuana in her car, according to Florida Local 10 News. After searching her car, officers found cocaine and marijuana in separate baggies inside of her purse.

When asked about the drugs Posey admitted that the marijuana belonged to her but had no idea about the cocaine.

“I don’t know anything about any cocaine. It’s a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse,” said Posey in a police report.

Posey was taken to county jail on one felony count of cocaine possession with a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. She was later released on bond.

(Source: Local 10 News)

