RHOA Star Cynthia Bailey Had Surgery To Remove A Tumor

Cynthia Bailey has opened up to PEOPLE about the events leading up to her undergoing surgery for a lymphoma tumor that turned out to be benign.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” actress says she went to the doctor after spotting an odd growth on her back.

“I noticed a slight raised lump on my back near my left shoulder blade about two months ago. At first I thought I had been bitten by something, or it was just back fat. A couple of weeks later, I noticed that it was still there and seemed to be growing,” she says in a statement.

Bailey’s doctor told her the growth was lymphoma, a fatty tumor that grows in the body’s immune system, and she started to panic.

“I Googled it immediately and was blown away by the photos of the worst cases in particular. I was scared because as soon as I heard the word tumor, I immediately thought cancer,” she says.

Bailey took to social media to share a photo from the doctor’s office and told her followers that she had an “early morning doctor appointment today. Had a little health scare. Thankfully I’m okay.”

Doctors were able to remove the lymphoma and thankfully, the tumor was not cancerous.

“Surgery went well, however it went much longer than expected because the tumor was embedded very deeply in my back and partially under a muscle,” she explains. “It was also larger than expected. In the end, thankfully all the lymphoma was removed successfully, and it is benign.”

Bailey says she’s now recovering well at her home, which she calls “Lake Bailey.”

“Thanks to everyone for all the well wishes, texts, and flowers,” she says.

