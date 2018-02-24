Taraji P. Henson Pops Off On Beauty Company

Taraji P. Henson recently became irate over an Instagram post from North Carolina-based Urban Skin RX, when the company used a photo of the actress alongside one of their products, which they referred to as the “secret for Henson’s effortless glow.”

The “Empire” star hit up the comments to fire off: “THIS IS A FALSE ADVERTISEMENT!!!!!!!!!!! I AM NOT THE SPOKESPERSON FOR THIS BRAND!!!!! I have NEVER used that serum a day in my life!!!!! THIS IS FALSE NEWS AND JUST A PLAIN LIE!!!!! – Taraj P Henson.”

Henson reportedly DM’d the company and told them to immediately remove the post from their social media, which they did a short time later.

A rep for Urban Skin RX tells The Blast, “It looks like the post you mentioned was a repost of this article where it’s reported that the products were used during glam for an awards show. Taraji personally reached out to the company to inform us that the information in the article was incorrect. Immediately after, it was removed. We have a lot of respect for Ms. Henson and will no longer mention it.”

Henson had to pop off on the company previously after they used her name in radio commercials.

But Henson also reportedly once sang their praises on Instagram, thanking them for a gift bag and saying she swore by their cleansing bar.

She has since deleted that post.

