Imagine you are a woman who has had a rough week. It’s Sunday and you decide to get dressed up for church. You put on some red lipstick and decide to wear a wig — maybe because of the hellish work week, you didn’t have time to get your hair done or maybe couldn’t afford the salon that week…or maybe you just really like your wig. Feeling confident about yourself and looking forward to the love of Christ, you hear vile, judgmental and misogynist rants from a so-called pastor who is preaching with hate, not love. The sermon is pure evil as he places his ludicrous constructs on how you should present yourself for the fashion of church. Then, he goes even further and rants about body parts, sex workers and using language like “hoe” — disguising all of this as the “word of God.”
Well, there are pastors like this and a prime example is Gino Jennings from Philadelphia. See below:
Gino Jennings is clearly another pimping preacher who is enjoying the attention and his “performance” rather than being even remotely kind, loving, or compassionate. Also, let’s hope that Gino’s house is 100 percent clean because everyday we see preachers outed for being everything they preach against. One site has labeled Jennings and his church, First Church Of Our Lord Jesus Christ, a cult. In addition, Jennings is anti-LGBT and anti-Muslim. Sexist, anti-LGBT and an Islamophobic? Basically, he is the Donald Trump of Philly preachers. Beware of false prophets.
The Latest:
- Prank Call: Man Curses Out Car Dealership That Accuses Him Of Tampering With Car [EXCLUSIVE]
- Pastor Calls Women With “Lips All Red” And “Fake Hair” Nothing But An “Organ Playing Hoe” [VIDEO]
- Why Rickey Smiley Isn’t Here For Vision Boards [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Trump’s Black Pastor: “Black People Plan” In The Pipeline
- Why Black Tony Is Stuck Inside Of A Closet [EXCLUSIVE]
- Top 5 Side Chick Greeting Cards [EXCLUSIVE]
- Quincy Jones’ Daughters Held An Intervention For Him After His Recent Interview “Wordvomit”
- Prank Call: Man Is Ready To Fight Homeowners Association President For Trying To Tow His Cars [EXCLUSIVE]
- Chris Tucker Confirms That “Rush Hour 4” Is Coming Soon
- Why Rickey Smiley Will Wait For Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
1. Marvin Winans1 of 12
2. William Murphy2 of 12
3. Jason Nelson3 of 12
4. Deitrick Haddon4 of 12
5. Travis Greene5 of 12
6. Warryn Campbell6 of 12
7. Kim Burrell7 of 12
8. Charles Jenkins8 of 12
9. Marvin Sapp9 of 12
10. Smokie Norful10 of 12
11. William McDowell11 of 12
12. Shirley Caesar12 of 12
SEE ALSO:
Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way Of Deranged Terrorist
WATCH: White Supremacist Charlottesville Rally Organizer Flees From Counterprotesters