Trey Songz Allegedly Assaults Woman For Talking To Another Man

The singer may face charges.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
Trey Songz is allegedly making hits outside of the studio, according to a new report. The “Slow Motion” singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, has been accused of punching a woman during an NBA All-Star weekend party, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Reportedly, Trey was in his feelings about the woman talking to another man at the party in Hollywood Hills, California. He decided to hit her in the face during an argument like she was a punching bag on Saturday night, the woman claimed in a police report, according to law enforcement sources. Oh heck no!

The woman reportedly left the party to go to the hospital before she revealed the story to police. But do police believe that the woman sustained any injuries during the alleged incident?

There were minor injuries, sources told TMZ.

As for what happens next, you probably can guess the course of action for Trey Songz. The LA City Attorney will review the case to determine if the “Can’t Help But Wait” crooner will face any charges. Considering that assault allegations against men in the entertainment industry are currently being taken even more seriously by police and are resulting in punishments, this situation does not look good for Trey Songz, especially with his history of previous incidents involving law enforcement.

The singer was previously sued in December for allegedly smacking a phone out of a woman’s hand in a strip club in Philadelphia. He also faced felony assault charges for allegedly punching a Detroit police officer last February, according to The Detroit News.

The singer hasn’t responded to the allegation, according to TMZ. But whether Songz is charged or not, there will most likely still be some damage to his reputation. Prompted in large part by the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, fans are less forgiving of displays of toxic masculinity.

