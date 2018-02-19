Doctors Amputated Woman’s Hands And Feet After Gruesome Surgical Mistake

In July 2015, Adrienne Harris, a mother of three from Charlotte, North Carolina, entered Carolinas Medical Center to remove her fallopian tubes after she was diagnosed with an ectopic pregnancy. Months later, Adrienne had no hands and feet.

Follow @TheRSMS

Attorney Charles Monnett , who is representing Harris, said, “During her surgery, there was an injury to her bowel that went undetected, undiagnosed, and unrepaired.” According to WSOC-TV, “The surgery left a hole in her small intestine allowed the contents to leak into her abdomen causing sepsis. The lawsuit alleges doctors didn’t catch the mistake for two days.”

This gruesome error from a team of doctors forced Harris into another surgery to repair the hole, which resulted in portions of her small bowel and colon being removed. She remained ill and need more surgeries for months. Sadly, “Organ damage and poor condition brought on by the sepsis caused gangrene to her hands and feet.” Harris required “below the knee amputations of both legs and trans-radial amputations of both hands.” She also can’t properly digest food by mouth for the rest of her life.

Allegedly, the doctors at Carolinas Medical Center have completely destroy this mom’s life and guess how much they want to pay her in damages — a measly $500,000. The $500,000 cap was set in place by the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011, which doesn’t allow patients to receive anymore than that amount from hospitals. “Monnett argues that because her injuries are so severe, she should be allowed to claim non-economic damages above the $500,000 cap set in place by the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011. The lawsuit makes a constitutional challenge to the cap calling it an ‘arbitrary and capricious deprivation of the constitutional rights of an injured individual to recover non-economic damages.’”

Harris’ “negligence lawsuit names Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority – also known as Carolinas Healthcare or Atrium Health along with Dr. Lynn C. Pitson, Dr. Kathryn E. Webb and Dr. Tara M. Vick.” The suit also claims Webb was a resident at the time and performed the surgery under Pitson’s supervision — Harris and her lawyer suggests Webb’s inexperience was a factor in the botched surgery.

A Charlotte mother is challenging NC’s cap on medical malpractice lawsuits after her attorneys say a botched surgery left her without hands and feet. https://t.co/LMoI72rx9d — Cape Fear CW (@CapeFearCW) February 17, 2018

Of course no one from the hospital has commented. Our thoughts go out to Adrienne Harris.

The Latest:

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance 25 photos Launch gallery 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance 1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling Source:Getty 1 of 25 2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 2 of 25 3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 3 of 25 4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 4 of 25 5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 5 of 25 6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 6 of 25 7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 7 of 25 8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 8 of 25 9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 9 of 25 10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 10 of 25 11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC Source:Getty 11 of 25 12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 12 of 25 13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 13 of 25 14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 14 of 25 15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police Source:Getty 15 of 25 16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 16 of 25 17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 17 of 25 18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 18 of 25 19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 19 of 25 20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 20 of 25 21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police Source:Getty 21 of 25 22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 22 of 25 23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 23 of 25 24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 24 of 25 25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police Source:Getty 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

SOURCE: WSOC-TV

SEE ALSO:

Fix It, Jesus: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Nephew Defends Trump’s Racism

Dr. King’s Niece Claims Trump Isn’t Racist Because Of Tax Cuts