Trump Takes Aim At Oprah

Trump Taunts Oprah
Oprah Winfrey has already decided she won’t run for president, but hasn’t stopped Donald Trump from treating her like a rival candidate. In the hours after the greatest ever talk show hostess moderated a “60 Minutes” roundtable discussion with voters that aired Sunday night, the president of the United States taunted Oprah by calling her names and daring her to challenge him for the White House in 2020.
In calling Oprah “insecure,” he offered further confirmation of his own insecurities as the supposed most powerful person in the world. He was also likely employing one of his patented tweets designed to distract the American public from the fact that he has not adequately responded to the Florida school shootings, in which he and surviving students are all but headed for an ugly public showdown that could be reminiscent of how Trump treated the grieving widow of an American soldier who was killed in action in Africa in October.
An Assault Rifle For A Good Cause?
A group of Missouri elementary school students are holding a raffle to help fund a baseball team’s travels. Sounds innocent enough, right? The raffle prize, you ask? An AR-15 rifle, the same high-powered weapon of war used to slaughter 17 students and wound dozens more in last week’s deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
The coach of the team of third graders tried to make excuses and said he understood why people might be offended, but the raffle is still on going despite the nation mourning for the latest mass shooting that used an AR-15.
“I applaud them for standing up for what they believe in,” Levi Patterson told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch about those calling for the raffle to end.” I just think they have feelings to this specific type of gun (that are) different than people around here do.”
Biden Still Hasn’t Ruled Out A 2020 Run
Politics is to Joe Biden what crack was to Pookie: It just keeps calling him. But unlike in Pookie’s case of being unable to just say no, the former vice president’s apparent addition to American policy only has positive implications — like the man known as “Amtrak Joe” steamrolling his way back into the White House.
Biden “said he was keeping his 2020 options open, considering it a real possibility,” the Associated Press wrote Monday morning. “He insisted he had made no decision, and didn’t need to yet, according to five people who either attended the meeting or were briefed on it by those who did.”
The Latest:
- Trump Takes Aim At Oprah
- Did Jill Scott Have Too Much To Drink? [VIDEO]
- RHOA Recap: It’s NeNe Vs. Kim Again, And It’s Ugly
- Why Kim Burrell Was Uninvited From Church Event
- Why Do Americans Think Gun Control Is So Impossible? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Gabrielle Union Makes A Vision Board Every Year
- 4 Records “Black Panther” Has Broken, So Far
- Black Girls CODE & Lyft Team Up To Increase Racial Representation In STEM
- Melania Trump Tweets About “National African American History Month” And Get Roasted
- Trying To Sneak Into The “Black Panther” Movie Was An Epic Fail [VIDEO]
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 44
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 44
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 44
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 44
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 44
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 44
7. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 7 of 44
8. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 8 of 44
9. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource:Getty 9 of 44
10. The First Family in LondonSource:Getty 10 of 44
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 11 of 44
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource:Getty 12 of 44
13. Turkey PardoningSource:Getty 13 of 44
14. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 14 of 44
15. Gobble, GobbleSource:Getty 15 of 44
16. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource:Getty 16 of 44
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 17 of 44
18. Team ObamaSource:Instagram 18 of 44
19. A Family AffairSource:Getty 19 of 44
20. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 20 of 44
21. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 21 of 44
22. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 22 of 44
23. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 23 of 44
24. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 24 of 44
25. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 25 of 44
26. Playing In The Oval OfficeSource:Instagram 26 of 44
27. Always Giving BackSource:Getty 27 of 44
28. A Christmas StorySource:Getty 28 of 44
29. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 29 of 44
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 30 of 44
31. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 31 of 44
32. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource:Getty 32 of 44
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource:Getty 33 of 44
34. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 34 of 44
35. Family SupportSource:Getty 35 of 44
36. The Sister SelfieSource:Pete Souza 36 of 44
37. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 37 of 44
38. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 38 of 44
39. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 39 of 44
40. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 40 of 44
41. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 41 of 44
42. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 42 of 44
43. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 43 of 44
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 44 of 44
SEE ALSO:
Fergie Gets Dragged To A Star-Spangled Hell For Her Rendition Of The National Anthem
All The Records ‘Black Panther’ Has Broken, So Far