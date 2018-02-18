Trying To Sneak Into The “Black Panther” Movie Was An Epic Fail [VIDEO]

484 reads Leave a comment
Cartoons make life so simple. Growing up we thought we could scam movie theaters by disguising ourselves and purchasing one ticket for two people. Who would have thought that wasn’t possible? Cartoons lied!
Check out a video of two guys trying to use this method to sneak into “Black Panther”.
Well, it worked for these guys!
