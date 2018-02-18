Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Trying To Sneak Into The “Black Panther” Movie Was An Epic Fail [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
484 reads
Leave a comment
People Watching Movie in Movie Theater

Source: Corbis/VCG / Getty

Cartoons make life so simple. Growing up we thought we could scam movie theaters by disguising ourselves and purchasing one ticket for two people. Who would have thought that wasn’t possible? Cartoons lied!

Check out a video of two guys trying to use this method to sneak into “Black Panther”.

 

Well, it worked for these guys!

 

 

The Latest:

"Black Panther" Private Screening [PHOTOS]

53 photos Launch gallery

"Black Panther" Private Screening [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Trying To Sneak Into The “Black Panther” Movie Was An Epic Fail [VIDEO]

"Black Panther" Private Screening [PHOTOS]

black panther

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show