Student Dies Before Testifying Against Alleged Rapist

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Mujey Dumbuya was reported missing by her family on January 25th. Essence reports that she never returned home from school that day and her family didn’t believe she would run away. Days later Dumbuya’s body was found in a wooded area nearly 50 miles away from her home.

The 16-year-old was supposed to testify in court later against, 42-year-old Quinn Anthony James, a man she claimed raped her in a car. He is now a person of interest in her death. Days after Dumbuya went missing, James was picked up for another rape case.

They are currently holding him on a $500,000 bond and is being investigated. The family of Dumbuya are truly saddened by this situation. We will keep you posted on this story and will continue to keep this family in our prayers.

