Prank Call: Woman Hangs Up When Asked To Pay $1400 [EXCLUSIVE]

10 reads Leave a comment
In this Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. tells a woman that the floor in the apartment she just moved out of is damaged. He tells her she has to cough up $1,400! She, however, reported that damage to her building super a long time ago, so she is not going to be billed for such an expense. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Prank Call Takes A Left When Man Catches Lockup Lie [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Attorney Taunts Woman With G-Unit References [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Man Takes Out Shotgun When Told To Remove His Cars From Yard [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Mo’Nique Claps Back At Gary Owen
- Is It Ridiculous For Jennifer Hudson To Request “Work Diary” From Ex? [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Joey Badass Put A Dope Spin On Prince’s “When Doves Cry” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Gets In Trouble With A Woman’s Protective Granddaughter [EXCLUSIVE]
- Gary With Da Tea Tells Rickey Smiley That He’s Taking Piano Lessons! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Cardi B Is Receiving Threats
- Why Jordan Peele Shouldn’t Make A Sequel To “Get Out” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Quincy Jones Spills The Tea About Dating Ivanka Trump
- Da Brat Looks Back On What It Was Like To Learn From Jermaine Dupri [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Wasn’t Black Panther Writer Roxane Gay Invited To The Movie Premiere? [EXCLUSIVE]
February 7: This Day in Black History
16 photos Launch gallery
February 7: This Day in Black History
1. Whitney Houston1 of 16
2. Eubie Blake2 of 16
3. Carter G. Woodson3 of 16
4. Earl King4 of 16
5. King Curtis5 of 16
6. Muhammad Ali6 of 16
7. Chris Rock7 of 16
8. Essence Atkins8 of 16
9. Barry White's Love Unlimited Orchestra9 of 16
10. Blazing Saddles10 of 16
11. Kool & the Gang: 'Celebration' - number 1 song11 of 16
12. Michael Jackson - Thriller12 of 16
13. Debi Thomas13 of 16
14. Little Richard14 of 16
15. Dr. Dre15 of 16
16. Civil Rights Leader Patricia Stephens Due16 of 16
comments – Add Yours