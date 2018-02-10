Headkrack & Rickey Smiley Talk About The Best Pranks They Pulled Off In School [EXCLUSIVE]

A middle-schooler got in serious trouble after hiring a stripper to come perform at his middle school. This got everybody talking about some of their best school pranks. Headkrack talks about the time he used his media tech class to pull off his own truly devious broadcast of intense fight scenes from his favorite movies.

Then, Rickey Smiley tells the story of a time he and some other boys were asked to carry maxi pads to the girls gym, and instead the ended up stuck all over the school! Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Headkrack Makes Everyone Confront Their Morals For $900K A Day [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Headkrack Get A Dance Lesson From Ayo & Teo [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Hilariously Busts Out Air Guitar When “Outkast” Plays [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley, Ed Lover Anita Wilson & Goodie Mob Have A Stevie Wonder Dance Party! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: