Muhiyidin Moye made headlines last year after he jumped over police tape to try and grab a Confederate flag. Moye was a Black Lives Matter leader in South Carolina and died this week after being shot in New Orleans. According to The Root, he was shot, rushed to the hospital and died later from his wounds.
Police say that this incident is being investigated and the family is trying to find out what happened. His sister, Kimberli Duncan said, “We are lost right now. But we are going to find our way.” Moye was all about fighting for Black Lives Matter, his brother added, “This was his passion; he did it from the heart. He was loving, he was funny, he was smart, but it bothered him, the injustice just bothered him, and it never rested well with him. He took it on as a personal battle.”
Walter Scott’s brother, Anthony Scott said about Moye, “I thank God for placing him here to be the soldier that he is, that he was.” A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise money for the funeral expenses. We will keep you updated on this story.
RELATED: Patrisse Khan-Cullors Talks Black Lives Matter Movement, Culture And Self-Care
RELATED: Black Lives Matter Protest Interrupts Richard Spencer’s White Nationalist Event
RELATED: Black LivesMatter Activist DeRay Mckesson Files Lawsuit Against Jeanine Pirro
The Latest:
- Black Lives Matter Leader Dies After Being Shot In New Orleans
- Teacher Surprises Student By Wearing Similar Hairstyle [VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Cracks Up Telling Story About His Stepdad Falling Off His Boat [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Amanda Seales Felt It Was Her Responsibility To Address Caitlyn Jenner [VIDEO]
- Why Kris Jenner Banned The Kardashian Family From Ever Appearing On “The Wendy Williams Show”
- Lonzo Ball Expecting A Baby
- How Cardi B Got Herself Caught Up In Gang Beef [EXCLUSIVE]
- T-Pain Told His Side Of The Quincy Jones Tribute Album Story [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Kylie Jenner Broke Girl Code To Get With Travis Scott [EXCLUSIVE]
- Keyshia Cole Leaves “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood”