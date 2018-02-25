Why A Pastor Refused To Conduct Funeral Service Of 93-Year-Old Church Member

93-year-old, Olivia Blair died and always wanted her funeral service to be at the church where she was a member at. According to The Black Loop, the daughter of Blair is disgusted because pastor Walter F. Houston of Fourth Missionary Baptist Church refuses to conduct her funeral. The pastor doesn’t want to do her services because Blair hasn’t tithed in years and stopped after she became ill.
Her daughter, Barbara Day said, “It was like the last insult in the world, there was nothing else that I could do for my mommy but funeralize her in the church that she loved and worshiped all of her life, even as a little girl.” Blair was a loyal member for 50 years and tithed.
The last two years her mother was in and out of the hospital, nursing homes and then spent the last few months in a coma. It is also reported that no one from the church ever reached out while she was ill. Her husband even offered to pay for the funeral cost, but the pastor denied the family still. What do you think about this pastor doing this to a church member?
