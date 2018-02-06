RSMS Videos
Home > RSMS Videos

Why Tamar Braxton’s New Gig Is A Good Look [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 2 hours ago
106 reads
Leave a comment

Tamar Braxton teased a new project on the way. But instead of being in the recording studio, the R&B songstress posted in costume from the set of a movie! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Toni Braxton Had To Save Tamar Braxton During Her Performance [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: What We Know About Tamar Braxton, Laura Govan & Vince Herbert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Evelyn Braxton On Her Ongoing Fight To Stop Vince Herbert’s Abuse Of Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/27 to 2/02)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/27 to 2/02)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/27 to 2/02)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/27 to 2/02)

Gary's Tea , Tamar Braxton

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show