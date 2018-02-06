Why Tamar Braxton’s New Gig Is A Good Look [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tamar Braxton teased a new project on the way. But instead of being in the recording studio, the R&B songstress posted in costume from the set of a movie! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

