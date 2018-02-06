Does Raven-Symoné Deserve All The Blame For Shady Hip-Hop Post? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rapper Speech, from the progressive hip-hop group Arrested Development, posted a meme criticizing major figures in hip-hop. The image includes a slew of the culture’s most successful men, including T.I., Diddy, Jay-Z and more. The meme criticized the “so-called ‘successful’ black men” men for getting rich off of perpetuating harmful black stereotypes. But when Raven-Symoné reposted it on her Instagram, she received much of the internet’s ire.

Raven got a clapback from T.I. and Trey Songz, but Speech, who actually composed the original post, didn’t get much flack. Meanwhile, the men in the photo have since given back to their communities in major ways, while the same can’t exactly be said about Speech. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

