Why Suge Knight & Everyone He Knows Is Now In Jail [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
Suge Knight has been in jail for a while now. But now, through a strange, tragic turn of events, he’s got some friends in there with him: like his lawyers and his fiancee. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

