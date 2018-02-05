Why Suge Knight & Everyone He Knows Is Now In Jail [EXCLUSIVE]

Suge Knight has been in jail for a while now. But now, through a strange, tragic turn of events, he’s got some friends in there with him: like his lawyers and his fiancee. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Suge Knight’s Least Threatening Throwback Pics (PHOTOS) 31 photos Launch gallery Suge Knight’s Least Threatening Throwback Pics (PHOTOS) 1. Suge has a laugh while participating in a little turn up. Source:Getty 1 of 31 2. The time he looked upset while taking a mugshot–rightfully so. Source:Getty 2 of 31 3. The time he looked genuinely perplexed. Source:Getty 3 of 31 4. The time he almost smiled for a pic. Source:Getty 4 of 31 5. The Death Row founder is seen minding his own business amidst a sea of photographers. Source:Getty 5 of 31 6. Sometimes a cubano is just that good. Source:Getty 6 of 31 7. The time he partied a little too hard. Source:Getty 7 of 31 8. The time he kept it cool while on the red carpet. Source:Getty 8 of 31 9. The time he rubbed shoulders with Benzino and Russell Simmons. Source:Getty 9 of 31 10. The time he almost threw up a peace sign. Source:Getty 10 of 31 11. When he got chummy and goofy with a lady friend. Source:Getty 11 of 31 12. The ironic moment he and Metta World Peace–then Ron Artest–threw up peace signs. Source:Getty 12 of 31 13. The time he thought he was too gangster to pull off a plaid shirt. Source:Getty 13 of 31 14. The time he helped his friend show off an ill chain. Source:Getty 14 of 31 15. The time he pointed to a guy. Source:Getty 15 of 31 16. And then did it again. Source:Getty 16 of 31 17. The time he was straight chillin’. Source:Getty 17 of 31 18. The time he finally showed off his pearly whites. Source:Getty 18 of 31 19. The time he did not understand. Source:Getty 19 of 31 20. The time he hung out and pointed at Kanye. Source:Getty 20 of 31 21. The time he winked at the camera. Source:Getty 21 of 31 22. The time he was just being Suge Knight. Source:Getty 22 of 31 23. The time he stared down his cigar. Source:Getty 23 of 31 24. And then was completely unbothered. Source:Getty 24 of 31 25. The time he cozied up to some ladies. Source:Getty 25 of 31 26. Then snuggled another lucky gal. Source:Getty 26 of 31 27. The time he towered over Jermaine Dupri. Source:Getty 27 of 31 28. The time he hung out with some brunettes. Source:Getty 28 of 31 29. Then played Santa to Tila Tequila. Source:Getty 29 of 31 30. The time he made this fashion choice. Source:Getty 30 of 31 31. The time he wore stripes. Source:Getty 31 of 31 Skip ad Continue reading Why Suge Knight & Everyone He Knows Is Now In Jail [EXCLUSIVE] Suge Knight’s Least Threatening Throwback Pics (PHOTOS)